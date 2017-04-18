Social Media Management

Posted By Michael Degnan

Social media management tools are greatly used today. Social media is being used on a wide scale basis and most people have a multiple array of accounts. However, for businesses they can often get a little confused and muddle their social media accounts which aren’t good for their business. It can become an extremely stressful time to manage these accounts but can management tools really be the answer? Well, in a way, yes, because they allow you to easily manage social media accounts, but which are the best? Read on to find a few simple management tools which you might want to consider today.

Hoot Suite

This is great for a host of businesses, both small and medium, as well as individual social media accounts. Hoot Suite can handle multiple social media accounts at once and this will allow you to ensure what you want done is handled in a professional manner. There is a simple dashboard to work with and it runs with a host of social medial platforms. There are different plans available including free which is useful. Social media management tools such as this can be easy to use and not too expensive to run either.

IFTTT

One of the top quality social media management tools has to be IFTTT. This really is a simple management tool and one that can work with over a 150 different platforms and social media channels. There are no limitations here and you don’t need to use just one account, several accounts can be managed here. With IFTTT you get a simple cause and action platform so it makes it more appealing. Social media management tools such as this can be really quite easy to work with and it’s going to be more than useful.

Social Bro

Social media management tools do not get any better than with this. Social Bro is truly one of the best social management tools today and if you use twitter this is the ideal one for you. There are free versions to choose from and it doesn’t matter if you have only one account, it’s still a professional tool to get your hands on. You can find this to be a cost-effective management tool.

Sprout Social

Another useful management tool has to be Sprout Social. All messages from social media accounts arrive into one inbox and there are a lot of different analytic tools as well. However, most social media management tools can be very costly so it’s nice to see Sprout Social doesn’t come with a hefty price tag. There is also a free trial available and social media management tools can really offer a lot of quality. This can make your social media lifestyle simple and easy to manage.

Buffer

For those with up to five social media outlets or accounts, this is the one for you. Buffer can deal with management in all sorts of areas and it can be very useful. Social media management tools such as this can be more than necessary for businesses worldwide. With this, you can arrange posts to go live on social networking sites and there are many good smart phone applications to use. Analytic services are available and there are free accounts available. There is a paid membership account too and if you choose to upgrade you can handle over ten different media accounts at one time.

Manage Your Social Media in Style

When you have several social media accounts, it can soon get confusing. You might not have time or the energy to keep updated with each account so it’s more than necessary to look at social media management tools. These types of tools can be more than useful and one that’s going to offer a simple way to manage all websites. Social media management tools should be used, especially when you struggle to keep updated with your media accounts.